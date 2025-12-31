Farmers are asking money from me to cultivate owing to Govt’s poor planning – Fr Mukosa

0

‎By Mubanga Mubanga

‎Catholic priest  Fr. Andrew Chewe Mukosa says farmers have have not been  paid because of poor planning by the UPND government.



‎And Fr Mukosa said farmers were asking him for money to cultivate their fields as they had not been paid by the government owing to poor planning.



‎In an interview with Daily Revelation on Sunday, Fr Mukosa who is also Dignitatis
‎Humanea Social teacher said there was no other reason to give by the government on the failure to pay the farmers on time, rather than poor planning.

