‎Farmers are asking money from me to cultivate owing to Govt’s poor planning – Fr Mukosa

‎By Mubanga Mubanga

‎Catholic priest Fr. Andrew Chewe Mukosa says farmers have have not been paid because of poor planning by the UPND government.



‎And Fr Mukosa said farmers were asking him for money to cultivate their fields as they had not been paid by the government owing to poor planning.



‎In an interview with Daily Revelation on Sunday, Fr Mukosa who is also Dignitatis

‎Humanea Social teacher said there was no other reason to give by the government on the failure to pay the farmers on time, rather than poor planning.

