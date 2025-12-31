Farmers are asking money from me to cultivate owing to Govt’s poor planning – Fr Mukosa
By Mubanga Mubanga
Catholic priest Fr. Andrew Chewe Mukosa says farmers have have not been paid because of poor planning by the UPND government.
And Fr Mukosa said farmers were asking him for money to cultivate their fields as they had not been paid by the government owing to poor planning.
In an interview with Daily Revelation on Sunday, Fr Mukosa who is also Dignitatis
Humanea Social teacher said there was no other reason to give by the government on the failure to pay the farmers on time, rather than poor planning.
