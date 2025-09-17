FARMERS RISK ABANDONING MAIZE PRODUCTION AS FRA FAILS TO PAY, SP CAUTIONS





Lusaka… Tuesday September 16, 2025 – The Socialist Party (SP) has expressed deep concern over the non-payment of farmers who supplied maize to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) during the 2024/2025 farming season.





SP Chief Presidential Advisor, Brian Hapunda, said the delay is causing further economic hardship for farmers in an already challenging economic environment.





“We are troubled by the failure of the FRA to pay farmers for their produce. We also question where the UPND government is directing the revenue generated from the export of maize bought from these farmers,” Mr. Hapunda said.





He warned that if payments are not made by the end of September 2025, it could severely affect the ability of farmers to grow maize in the 2025/2026 season, ultimately impacting the country’s national maize reserves in 2026.





The SP urged the UPND government to prioritize the agriculture sector, emphasizing its potential to significantly contribute to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).





Mr. Hapunda further stated that the SP, when in government in 2026, would allocate 20 percent of the national budget to agriculture to boost food security and create employment for the majority of Zambians.





“A well-managed and well-funded agriculture sector is key to economic growth and national stability,” he added.