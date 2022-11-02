Farming Inputs are on the way, HH assures farmers at a campaign meeting in Mkushi

President Hakainde Hichilema has assured farmers in the country that they will all receive farming inputs under the Comprehensive Agriculture Support Programme (CASP).

Mr. Hichilema says the consignment of fertilizer is already on the way and has advised the farmers not to listen to lies.

Addressing a gathering at the show grounds in Mkushi, on Tuesday afternoon, the head of state has observed that there has been a lot of lies from the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) and even some extension officers surrounding the farming inputs.

“I am your servant. I am your president and an elder in the church and I don’t tell lies. The fertilizer is already on the way and I am confirming to you as your servant,” Mr. Hichilema.

And Mr. Hichilema has called on the people of Mkushi District to vote for the UPND candidate Melson Chilema in the Mkushi Town Council By-Election slated for Friday 4th November 2022.

The head of state observed that Mkushi was lagging behind in development because he had no direct link to carry his vision.

“I know we didn’t get a council chairperson here in Mkushi. I know we didn’t get the MP here in Mkushi. But God is God of a second chance.

” God has given us another opportunity to correct that which we didn’t do in 2021. Let us join the rest of Zambians that have decided to move forward,” he said.

He said is aware of the poor township roads, scarcity of water and lack of development in general because there is no one he could work with to accelerate implementation of these programmes in the area.

President Hichilema reminded the gathering that he promised to increase the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) during campaigns in 2021 and his administration has since fulfilled.

It is for the first time that the government is ahead in terms of fund releases as well as sending funds to the districts.

“CDF is in the bank and you people of Mkushi you deserve better markets and when you give me Chilema I will have someone to send.

” It is the first time the president has sent money to the district, but I have no one to work with, so vote for Chilema,” he stressed.

To demonstrate the love of the One Zambia One Nation Motto, the government now releases CDF on the same date to all the 156 constituencies.

Mr. Hichilema urged the people of Mkushi to wake up very early in the morning of Friday and vote for the UPND candidate.

The Mkushi Council by-election has been necessitated after the election of Evans Bwalya of PF in the 2021 was successfully petitioned by Chilema.

Meanwhile, Mr. Hichilema has advised Mr. Chilema not abandon the people after being voted into office on Friday.

“We are servants of the people, and we must work to sort out township roads, issue of desks in schools, markets, water and sanitation challenges in the district,” the president advised.

And Mr. Chilema has promised the people of Mkushi that he will provide the servant hood leadership once voted into office.

Mr. Chilema asked the people of Mkushi to vote for him on Friday.

The ruling UPND is fielding Melson Chilema while Evans Bwalya and Mabvuto Nyirenda are standing on the Socialist Party and PF respectively.