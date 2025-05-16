FASTON MWALE WELCOMES NEW SOCIALIST PARTY MEMBERS IN CHONGWE



Chongwe… Friday May 16, 2025 — The Socialist Party (SP) yesterday welcomed new members from Katoba Ward in Chongwe Constituency during a community meeting addressed by the party’s Deputy General Secretary for Politics, Faston Mwale.





Mr Mwale told attendees that the Socialist Party offered hope and a brighter future for Chongwe District, describing the party as a vehicle for change.



He said the leadership of Dr Fred M’membe provided a new direction for the area, with a strong emphasis on grassroots empowerment and equitable development.





He emphasized the party’s commitment to serving the interests of the masses, rather than a select few.



Mr Mwale criticized the current Member of Parliament, Sylvia Masebo, stating that despite having served in three different governments, her tenure had been marked by unfulfilled promises, controversy, and a lack of tangible development in the area.





According to Mr Mwale, it was time for the people of Chongwe to demand better representation and choose leaders who prioritize the needs of their communities.



He reiterated the Socialist Party’s dedication to building a just and equitable society under Dr M’membe’s leadership, noting that the party was working hard to address systemic challenges that had hindered development in the constituency.





Mr Mwale expressed confidence in the potential of Katoba Ward and Chongwe as a whole, stating that effective leadership and collective action could unlock that potential.



He further encouraged the new members to mobilize others to join the movement, calling for unity in building a better future.





“The time for change is now,” stated Mr Mwale who invited all residents to be part of the journey toward a more prosperous and fair Chongwe.





The meeting was attended by several members of the Socialist Payrty’s Central Committee, including Fletcher Kalobwe, Joseph Chibanga, Marian Mwango, Kapasa Makasa Kalulu, Nancy Busiku Mpongo, and Thressa Kayanda from the Women’s League.





Also present were Simon Sinyangwe and Matthews Nsama from the Lusaka Provincial leadership.