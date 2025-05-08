Fat Joe Mourns The Death Of His Mother: ‘My Dad Wanted Her With Him’

Fat Joe is mourning the loss of his beloved mother, less than three months after his father also passed.

In a post to Instagram over the weekend, the Bronx native shared a carousel of images of his mom as he surmised that his father called her to be with him.

“This a real one, rest in peace to the woman who brought me in this world,” he wrote. “She didnt have much but she gave us everything. Anyone who knows my Mom knows she had a heart of gold, she refused to move out the projects for many years even though i had money. She loved her community, she loved her people,Ms Ruby the Terror Squad Queen. she was sooooooo proud of us meaning everyone in the crew.

“She asked about Remy , Khaled , Rich, Terrell everyday. I have to give thank’s to the father my God for letting me have her in my life this long, truth is she died of a broken heart 60 years with a man and he recently just died, my Dad wanted her with him. I tried everything humanly possible. she was happy, to the Castro family, the Cartagena family, the Delgado family i love you and thank you for the outpouring of love”

He concluded: Mommy till i see you again you were my world, my heart, my everything. I’ll continue to make you proud. Marie Del-Carmen Cartagena.”

HipHopDX sends our condolences to the Cartagena family.

In more positive news, Jadakiss and Fat Joe have teamed up to enter the podcast space with their new show Joe & Jada, where they’ll discuss music, sports, culture and more.

A press release on Monday (May 5) confirmed the show will be produced by The Volume and Roc Nation and will air twice a week – starting this week.

“My brother Jadakiss and I will be delivering a podcast experience like none other,” Joe said. “We’re both passionate and opinionated about music, sports, entertainment and culture, so you can definitely expect to get unfiltered analysis, versatile interviews and untold stories. We’re coming to shake up the podcast game and set a new blueprint.”

Jada added: “I’m looking forward to teaming up with Joe on this podcast and showing another side of my personality. We’ve been friends for a long time, so we have the right chemistry and foundation to make this a really special show. Everyone is finally going to get to hear what we debate and discuss all the time behind the scenes.”