FATHER FRANK BWALYA SAYS UPND DOES NOT CONTROL POLICE OFFICERS AND JUDICIARY, TELLS OPPOSITION TO CHALLENGE GOVERNMENT  ON  PERCEIVED SELECTIVE APPLICATION OF THE LAW

BWALYA SAYS UPND DOES NOT CONTROL POLICE OFFICERS AND JUDICIARY, TELLS OPPOSITION TO CHALLENGE GOVERNMENT ON PERCEIVED SELECTIVE APPLICATION OF THE LAW





By: Sun FM TV Reporter

The United Party For National Development (Upnd) Has Called On The Intervention Of The Competition And Consumer Protection Commission (Ccpc) In The Continued High Prices Of Essential Commodities, Despite Economic Resilience.





‎‎Speaking At A Media Briefing, Upnd Presidential Support Program Director General, Frank Bwalya, Says Despite A Reduction In Fuel Prices At K6 Per Liter, Some Producers Of Essential Items Are Still Quick To Increase Commodity Prices Despite The Change In Economic Environments.‎





‎He Said The Party Expects The Price Of Mealie Meal To Have Reduced, Looking At The Several Positive Economic Indicators, Which Include A Projected Bumper Harvest, Local Fertilizer Production, Stable Electricity Supply, The Appreciation Of The Kwacha, And Recent Reduction In Fuel Prices.‎





Meanwhile, Mr Bwalya Has Dispelled Allegations Stating That The Upnd Government Is Selective In The Application Of The Law By Favoring Its Members.





He Said The Party Has No Capacity To Instruct Police Officers And Law Enforcement Agencies On Who They Should Arrest Or Not.





‎‎He Explains Further That The Party Has No Hand In Police Operations, Thus Advising Aggrieved Political Parties To Challenge Government And Enforcement Agencies On What They Perceive To Be Selective Application Of The Law.‎