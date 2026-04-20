Father Kills Seven Of His Own Children And Another Child In US Mass Shooting Tragedy

Man Kills Seven Of His Children And Another Child In US Mass Shooting Tragedy

A man has killed seven of his own children and another child in a mass shooting in the United States, in what police have described as a “domestic disturbance” that unfolded in the early hours of Sunday in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Horror Unfolds As Children Targeted

The shooting began at around 05:00 local time (10:00 GMT) on Sunday, according to police. Officers say the suspect, identified as Shamar Elkins, first opened fire at a residence before moving to another location where more children were shot.

Police spokesperson Chris Bordelon confirmed during a press briefing:

“We do believe him to be the only individual that fired gunshots at these locations.”

The BBC reports that authorities later discovered the bodies of eight children at the property. The victims, who were siblings and one cousin, were aged between three and 11.

In a desperate bid to escape, one child managed to run to a nearby home and alert authorities. Another reportedly jumped from the roof and survived, though they were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Two adult women, including the children’s mother, were also shot and remain in critical condition.

Suspect Shot Dead After Dramatic Chase

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a stolen vehicle shortly after the attack. Officers pursued him into a neighbouring area in Bossier Parish, where he was fatally shot following a confrontation.

Officials have not yet confirmed a motive behind the killings. However, family members suggested the suspect had been struggling with a breakdown in his marriage.

A relative, Troy Brown, told The Washington Post:

“After the first argument about the divorce, he acted like he was losing his mind.”

Another relative, Crystal Brown, said:

“He murdered his children… he shot his wife.”

Authorities have not independently confirmed these claims as the cause of the attack.

Community Left In Shock

Local leaders described the tragedy as one of the worst incidents in the city’s history. Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said the emotional toll had been severe.

“We have hurting families, we have hurting police officers, coroners’ personnel. This affects the entire community, so we all mourn with these families.”

Residents also expressed disbelief. A neighbour, Mack London, told US media:

“Nothing like this has ever happened on this street.”

Authorities noted that the incident has sharply impacted crime figures in the area. Local councillor Grayson Boucher said:

“We’ve more than doubled our homicide in the city of Shreveport because of one act of domestic violence.”

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry also reacted to the tragedy:

“We are heartbroken over this horrific situation, and we’re praying for everyone affected.”

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.