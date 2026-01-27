🇿🇲 BRIEFING | PF Fault Lines Deepen as Chama North MP Backs Mundubile



Patriotic Front Chama North Member of Parliament Yotam Mtayachalo has openly threatened to realign PF structures in his constituency in support of Brian Mundubile, escalating an already volatile internal contest within the opposition party.





Speaking amid growing tension in PF ranks, Mtayachalo said no threat of expulsion would deter Mundubile’s leadership ambitions, arguing that attempts to block rival candidates lack both moral and procedural authority.





He suggested that those issuing warnings do not currently possess the power to expel any sitting PF Member of Parliament.





The intervention sharpens a legitimacy battle unfolding around the Tonse Alliance, now split between competing centres of authority. Mundubile is aligned with a faction challenging the stewardship of Given Lubinda, whose bloc insists it remains the lawful anchor of the alliance.





Behind the scenes, several traditional leaders from the Northern Circuit are reported to be encouraging PF figures to rally around Mundubile, adding regional weight to the dispute.





The episode underlines a widening crack in PF discipline at a critical moment. With competing claims over party authority, alliance legitimacy, and leadership succession, the opposition’s internal struggle is increasingly playing out in public, reshaping battle lines just months before the 2026 general elections.



© The People’s Brief | Goran Handya