FRA clerks demands s3xu@l favours from women farmers in exchange for buying their maize quickly

Sex-for-Maize Scandal



By Angela Mtambo in Kasama



-Some FRA clerks are being accused of demanding sexual favours from women farmers in exchange for buying their maize quickly.



-One woman said a clerk told her she would only be helped fast if she “cooperated,” and she had seen other women giving in.



-Another reported being harassed with compliments and requests to meet at night. When she refused, her maize was ignored for a week.





Farmers in Northern Province are raising alarm over what they describe as widespread corruption, inefficiency, and mistreatment by Food Reserve Agency (FRA) officers at satellite depots during this year’s maize marketing season.





Radio Mano visited several FRA depots dotted in five districts in Northern Province, and the situation was almost the same everywhere. Piles of maize were stacked high, while tired farmers—men and women and in some cases children—sat nearby, unsure of when they would be attended to. Their names were written down, but the lists were never followed.





At Misengo depot in Lunte district, farmers complained that waiting lists were ignored, leaving them frustrated and hopeless. And in Misambo in the same district, hundreds of bags of maize already bought were left uncollected—a clear sign of inefficiency.





Robert Mutale, a farmer at Misengo depot, told Radio Mano that he had spent more than a month sleeping at the satellite depot without being attended to.





“We are suffering here. Some of us have been here for weeks. If you speak out, they tell you they won’t attend to you unless you pay them,” Mutale said.





Sharon Kabwe, a farmer from Kasama, accused depot clerks of demanding money for empty grain bags—sometimes up to K800 for 150 bags—and showing favouritism to wealthier suppliers.





“They buy from big suppliers first and leave us small-scale farmers stranded. Some women have even been sexually harassed in exchange for having their maize bought quickly,” Kabwe alleged.





Sexual Favour Demands Targeting Women Farmers



Even more disturbing are allegations by some female farmers that some FRA clerks are demanding sexual favours in exchange for faster service.





“He told me I would be helped quickly if I ‘cooperated’,” said a female farmer from Kasama, her voice trembling. “I have seen other women accepting.”



“He kept saying I’m beautiful and asked me to meet him at night. When I said no, my maize stayed for a week.”





Favouritism and Inefficiency



Farmers also report that even when they arrive early, they are pushed back in the line if they don’t have connections within FRA or money.



“They serve their friends and relatives first,” said a farmer from Misengo village. “Some even arrive late and still go ahead of the queue.”





Farmers also complain about slow operations and absenteeism by depot staff.



“By 11am, they say they are going for lunch. We are left sitting with our maize in the sun,” said a farmer at Kasama Central satellite depot.



Poor Sanitation and Inhumane Conditions



Some farmers, especially women, spend multiple nights at depots, waiting for their turn without access to clean water or toilets.





“There is nowhere to bathe or relieve ourselves,” said a woman from Lubushi. “It’s not safe or healthy.”



In one video clip reviewed by Mano filmed at Musuba satelite in chilunga ward in kasama central constituency, women are seen cooking by the roadside, their maize stacked beside them, as children play nearby in dust and heat.





Mano has also established that clerks are extorting farmers and traders, demanding unofficial payments before granting access to depot services. In one instance, this reporter, posing as a customer during an undercover investigation, was asked to pay K1,865 to sell 200 bags of maize.





A source within the FRA, who asked to remain anonymous, claimed that some of the misconduct could be linked to the fact that depot clerks have not been paid for the past month.



“Although this does not justify the corruption, the workers are frustrated,” the source said.





Chiefs and Clergy Speak Out



Senior Chief Mwamba confirmed that he has received multiple reports from his subjects regarding corruption at depots in Kasama.



“These are serious allegations. I am warning both farmers and depot clerks to refrain from such acts,” he said.





Fr. Christian Muselela of Lubushi Minor Seminary, urged the government to open alternative markets, specify the number of maize bags to be purchased this year, and improve road infrastructure to ease transportation.



“Corruption is killing the country’s growth. Farmers must resist it, and the government must act,” he stressed.





“If this continues, those involved risk being taken to court for corruption,” Mpundu said.



When Mano contacted some of the accused depot clerks, they declined to comment. One of them responded: “We don’t talk to the media. Go ahead and report the matter to the PMC (Provincial Marketing Coordinator).”





FRA’s Zero Tolerance to Corruption



In response to the allegations, the FRA issued a statement condemning the reported misconduct.



“The Agency wishes to categorically state that such behaviour, if proven to be true, is wholly unacceptable, unethical, and illegal,” said John Chipandwe, FRA’s Public Relations Coordinator. “The Agency maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of corruption, bribery, and abuse of authority.”





He confirmed that investigations would be launched and that any individuals found culpable would face disciplinary action.

On the allegations of sexual harassment, the FRA described them as “extremely disturbing.”



“Any form of sexual harassment, exploitation, or abuse is strictly prohibited,” Chipandwe added. “We encourage farmers, especially those affected, to report such cases to the nearest FRA regional offices or police stations.”





Responding to complaints about unfair treatment of farmers, Chipandwe said: “FRA operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Farmers are encouraged to clean their grain at home to reduce waiting time.” He explained that FRA field officers conduct regular monitoring to ensure procedures are followed.





However, farmers like Mutale and Kabwe insist the situation on the ground is far different from what the agency describes.



“We just want fairness. If they can pay us on time and stop corruption, we will all be happy,” Robert said.



FRA is currently buying maize nationwide and aims to purchase more than 500,000 metric tons this year. Official guidelines state that depot clerks are entitled to overtime pay through the agency—not from farmers.





Government’s Response



Northern Province Permanent Secretary Bernard Mpundu, warned depot clerks against collecting money from farmers under the pretext of overtime.



Angela is an investigative journalist based in Kasama



Photo Credit. Victor Musonda | BBC Media Action – FRA Depot Kasama

