FAZ AGM IN LIMBO AS LAWYER DEMANDS POSTPONEMENT

LUSAKA lawyer Lewis Mosho has requested the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to postpone Saturday’s annual general meeting (AGM) until basic issues about the constitution’s mutilation are answered to the satisfaction of stakeholders.

The football fraternity will gather for a non-elective annual general meeting at Government Complex in Lusaka.

According to a demand letter dated April 23, 2024, Mosho, who is representing football administrator Damiano Mutale, has cautioned FAZ that failure to yield to his client’s demands will open an avenue for further legal ramifications.

Mosho said his client indicated that some FAZ officials have, between January 2021 and April 2024, allegedly made changes to the FAZ constitution without due regard to adhering to procedures set out.

He said Mutale is of the view that the association’s unilateral actions of allegedly interfering or doctoring a legally constituted document without lawful authority gravely undermine the integrity of the sport of football.

“Our client informs us that amendments and/or changes to the constitution is preceded by an elaborate procedure that involves the participation of the general membership of the Football Association, through the annual general meeting.

This procedure, however, was flagrantly abrogated by yourselves without any legal justification.

“Therefore, you are enjoined to inform your general membership of this cancellation within three (03) hours of your receipt of this letter,” the letter read in part.

And FAZ general secretary Reuben Kamanga confirmed receipt of the demand letter and that their lawyers are handling the matter. “The lawyers are dealing with the matter and feedback will be given soon,” Kamanga said.