ZNBC Presenter Did Nothing Wrong If Anything Local Languages Must Be Abolished – Representative Of The Youths in Zambia Tiza Mukuka

ZNBC PRESENTER DID NOTHING WRONG IF ANYTHING LOCAL LANGUAGES MUST BE ABOLISHED – TIZA MUKUKA

Youth Advocate Mukuka Kampamba popularly known as Tiza Mukuka says ZNBC Tv host Margret Chisolu did not do anything wrong and the National Broadcaster ZNBC did not have to issue any apology on her behalf.

Mukuka has also charged that Local languages nolonger have any significance in this time and era, add that the world is now interconnected and only one language has to be used which is English.

According to Mukuka, the caller is a troubled person who wanted to bring confusion live on air by using a language people cannot understand and comprehend.

“If anything she tried to fix the language barrier by advising the caller to use a more common language which is English for everyone to understand. We are standing with Margret”. Says Mukuka