FAZ DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE AWARDS MUZA POINTS FOR ABANDONED RED ARROWS FIXTURE

FAZ DC AWARDS MUZA POINTS FOR ABANDONED RED ARROWS FIXTURE

Following the abandonment of the MTN Super League Week 30 match between Red Arrows and MUZA played at Nkoloma Stadium on 22nd April 2023, the FAZ Disciplinary Committee has made its ruling on the matter.

The FAZ Disciplinary Committee has ruled that Red Arrows failed to provide adequate security at the venue as the host team prompting the match officials to call off the match at half time.

Red Arrows were also found guilty of fanning the violent skirmishes that occurred between their club officials and their opponents.

Officials from both teams were invited to physically appear before the Disciplinary Committee alongside other expert witnesses.

According to the facts of the matter, the match officials called off the match at half time for the safety of the players, team officials and match officials.

“Upon careful analysis and determination of the case through the evidence thereof, the committee is therefore satisfied from the evidence that Red Arrows Fc through its security personnel caused the abandonment of the week 30 fixture,” reads part of the verdict.

“In terms of Article 57 and Article 31 of the FAZ Disciplinary Code 2021 edition, Red Arrows Fc is found guilty. This Committee therefore imposes a fine K20,000 and Red Arrows further forfeits the week 30 fixture to Muza FC by 0-3 score line.”

The airmen have been given 72 hours to appeal the decision.

FAZ acting General Secretary Iva Lengwe says the judicial bodies would clear all the outstanding cases before the final league matches of the season to avoid controversy.

“We would like to thank the judicial bodies for working hard to clear outstanding cases throughout the season. There timely disposal of cases will become even more critical as the season nears the end,” says Lengwe.

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER