FAZ ELECTIONS TAKE A NEW TURN: KAMANGA’S UNOPPOSED WIN NULLIFIED, THE RACE IS BACK ON!



Just when we thought the FAZ election drama had reached its final episode, the Electoral Appeals Committee (EAC) has shaken the table once again!



Out of 72 appeals lodged by disqualified candidates, a significant number have been successful, including Keith Mweemba, Emmanuel Munaile, and Adrian Kashala for the FAZ presidency.



And in what is probably the biggest twist of the season, Andrew Kamanga’s unopposed declaration as FAZ President has been nullified, meaning we are officially back to an open contest!





WHO IS BACK IN THE GAME?



According to the Electoral Appeals Committee’s summary of decisions, key candidates who won their appeals include:





✅ Keith Mweemba – Back in the presidential race!

✅ Emmanuel Munaile – Cleared to run for FAZ President.

✅ Adrian Kashala – Also reinstated as a presidential candidate.



✅ Francis Hafwiti – Successfully appealed and is now in the race.

✅ Kephas Katongo – Cleared to run for ZPL Chairperson.





Meanwhile, other provincial and committee positions also saw successful appeals, reversing several disqualifications that initially caused an uproar.





For the past few weeks, Andrew Kamanga has been sitting comfortably, probably scrolling through social media, checking what bloggers writing about these elections, and watching the chaos unfold from a safe distance.





He was on course to walk into another term without lifting a finger, thanks to the mass disqualifications of his opponents. But not anymore!



Because Keith Mweemba’s appeal was successful, Kamanga can no longer be declared unopposed, and we are back to a contested election!





So now, instead of continuing his peaceful coffee-drinking routine, Kamanga will need to actually step onto the campaign battlefield.





BUT SOME CANDIDATES ARE STILL OUT…



While some candidates celebrated their reinstatement, others were not as lucky.



❌ Godfrey Chikumbi – Appeal dismissed.

❌ Gideon Mwenya – Vice presidi