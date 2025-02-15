FAZ Extends Support to ZISD and Under-20 Star Lydia Shamalime



The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has taken a significant step in supporting the welfare of young players by visiting the home of rising star Lydia Shamalime, a member of the Under-20 national team and Zambia Institute of Sustainable Development (ZISD).





Shamalime’s plight was brought to light by journalist Idah Musakanya, who shared the 17-year-old’s struggles with the public. The FAZ General Secretary, Reuben Kamanga, responded quickly to assist the young player, who resides in Chainda Township.



Kamanga’s visit to Shamalime’s family included a donation of assorted groceries and financial support aimed at alleviating their rental challenges. In a statement, Kamanga explained, “We have managed to visit the home of Lydia who is a ZISD player and was part of the under-20 squad at the Cosafa last year. In the short term, we have assisted the family with some foodstuffs and some money to help with their rentals.”





While acknowledging the efforts of the national team, Kamanga emphasized the role of clubs in looking after their players. “As people may already know, these players primarily belong to clubs and only come to the national team when there are games. We would only encourage our clubs to take care of their players as their employers,” he said.



The FAZ General Secretary also pointed out the existing limitations on player remuneration for minors as outlined by FIFA, which standardizes payments for junior players. “There are rules around remuneration for minors by FIFA, which standard is applied for players in junior setups,” Kamanga added.





In light of the recurring issues faced by young players like Shamalime, Kamanga stated that FAZ would work closely with its membership and organizations such as the Footballers and Allied Workers Union of Zambia to develop long-term solutions to improve players’ welfare.



“We are committed to engaging with our clubs and player representatives to find sustainable ways of addressing these challenges,” Kamanga said. “This is just the beginning of what we hope will lead to more comprehensive support for young players throughout the country.”





The intervention from FAZ highlights the growing concern around the wellbeing of young athletes in Zambia, particularly those in junior football. With Shamalime’s situation bringing attention to the issue, it is hoped that further initiatives will be put in place to support the development of young talents, ensuring their needs are met both on and off the pitch.



