FAZ GIVES UPDATE ON COACH NORA HÄUPTLE, ANNOUNCES 4- NATIONS TOURNAMENT



Press Statement

(For Immediate Release)

Football Association of Zambia

Football House, Lusaka

17th May, 2026





The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has clarified the position of Copper Queens head coach Nora Häuptle following recent public discussions over her future with the national team.





FAZ says all outstanding matters between the Association and Coach Häuptle have been resolved following a series of meetings with FAZ president Keith Mweemba.





Acting Deputy General Secretary Iva Lengwe confirmed that Coach Häuptle has since submitted her travel itinerary to the FAZ Secretariat and is expected in Zambia ahead of the Four Nations Tournament scheduled for the June FIFA Window.





The tournament will feature Zambia, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso.



“As things stand at present, Coach Nora will certainly lead the Copper Queens at the forthcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament,” Lengwe emphasised.





Lengwe said the FAZ Secretariat remains focused on ensuring the Copper Queens are adequately prepared for the WAFCON finals in July and other upcoming international assignments.





He also thanked the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts, as well as members of the public, for their concern and continued interest in the welfare and progress of the national women’s team.



For and on behalf of Football Association of Zambia



Nkweto Tembwe

Head – Media and Communication