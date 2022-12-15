FAZ has banned Alex Ng’onga from taking part in the rest of FAZ/MTN Super Division League and fined him K25,000 for indiscipline

NGÓNGA BANNED TO END OF SEASON

Press Statement

(For Immediate Release)

Football Association of Zambia

Football House, Lusaka

15th December 2022

NGÓNGA BANNED FOR THE REST OF THE 2022-2023 SEASON

The Disciplinary Committee of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has banned Nkana striker Alex Ng’onga for the rest of the season for being in breach of Article 48 of the FAZ Disciplinary Code.



According to the verdict by the Disciplinary Committee, Ng’onga has also been slapped with a K25, 000 fine to be paid within seven days.

Facts of the matter are that during a Week 14 Super League match between Nkana and Power Dynamos played on 19th November 2022 at Nkana Stadium Ng’onga vented his anger on a Super Sport pitch side microphone that he kicked after having ripped his Nkana jersey before glaring television cameras.



This was shortly after being substituted by the technical bench which did not go down well with the striker.

Ng’onga was provisionally suspended by FAZ in line with Article 53 (4) of the Disciplinary Code of 2021 pending the determination of his matter by the Disciplinary Committee.



“The Disciplinary Committee carefully looked at the facts before them and the subject provisions of the law governing your (Ng’onga) conduct and concluded that you are indeed guilty as charged,” reads part of the verdict.



“The Disciplinary Committee is satisfied by the assertions that your conduct in this matter fell below the requisite standard of sportsmanship and fair play. This cannot go unpunished, and therefore the committee accordingly impose on you a ban from all football activities for the remainder of the current season.”



The verdict further reads, “In addition to the above, you are required to pay a fine in the sum of K20, 000 within seven days of receipt of this ruling. You are further required, to meet all the costs of repairing of the Super Sport equipment that you assaulted.”

Ng’onga has the right to appeal the decision within 72 hours if he is not satisfied.



FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala thanked the Disciplinary Committee for their consistency in the delivery of justice in the 2022-2023 season.



“Special thanks to the judicial bodies and secretariat for their commitment to clearing disputes in our game in good time. This is in the long run reduces tension in the game and prevents last minute decisions at the close of the season that may alter the outcome of the league,” he says.

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER