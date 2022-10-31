FAZ INVITES APPLICATIONS FOR CHIPOLOPOLO COACH

HEAD COACH—ZAMBIA NATIONAL TEAM

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is the governing body of football. Futsal and beach soccer in Zambia. It is a legal entity registered under the National Sports Council Act Chapter of the Laws of Zambia. Founded in 1929, it is affiliated to Federation International de Football Association (FIFA), Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA).

The Association seeks to recruit a suitably qualified and experienced person to fill the position of NATIONAL TEAM HEAD COACH.

ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES

The role represents a key position in the Zambia National Team set up in the cycle 2019-2022. The coach will be the Head Coach for the senior men national team and oversee the developmental sides U23, U20 and U17 for both men and women.

With his technical team, he will lead the program and preparations of the teams for the 2024 Africa Cup qualifiers and the 2026 World Cup.

Profile:

· Extensive international football knowledge and experience at senior and national team level (Africa and Europe)

· Must have very good understanding of Zambia national team playing philosophy and playing principles to create a competitive and successful team

· Must own good educational skills and a clear coaching methodology

· Must have a good understanding of the role of sport science in preparing players at international level

· Must have a good personality and people management skills to inspire excellence individually and as a team

· A motivator and a mentor

· Must be a good communicator and respect and authority

· Detail-oriented

· Must have physical stamina

Ability to improve mental strength of the players

· Experience having worked as a coach for an African national team will be an added advantage

Job skills and Qualifications:

.UEFA Pro License. However, local coaches with national team experience are encouraged to apply

· At least 10 years’ International football experience at adolescent and senior level

· Practical knowledge of African football

· Knowledge of English language (verbal and written) is a minimum requirement

· Educational background (Bachelor or Masters in Sports) is an added advantage.

· Digital tools’ skills

· Match Analysis skills

· Presentation skills

Local coaches with national team experience are encouraged to apply

Qualifying candidates should deliver their applications, Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of certificates and identity cade before 5th November 2022 to;

The General Secretary

Football Association of Zambia

Football House

Alick Nkhata Road

P.O Box 34751

Lusaka, Zambia

[email protected];[email protected]