FAZ SEX SCANDAL: Coach Kaluba Kangwa Finally Dropped

Without shame and a sense of responsibility, the Football Association of Zambia has dropped self confessed child pedophile Kaluba Kangwa as Under-17 girls national team coach.

Kaluba and goalkeeper coach Alex Sikanyika are allegedly linked to a series of sex affairs with girls presumed to be minors.

Their alleged affairs are inappropriate and unethical but FAZ has for the last 10 years given such misconduct a blind eye.

Kangwa reported to camp and had been training the team until I reported last week that they had recklessly kept him in the position even when they had announced investigations of the matter that started on this page.

FAZ have published the team list of the Zambia women’s national with Naomi Phiri stepping in as coach.

They have made no reference to Kaluba and his whereabouts.

These are fellas who claim to be transparent and accountable.

I am happy they have acted. They have to do more to clean women football.

Thank you to all those who have collaborated with me and continue doing so in showing genuine concern for the welfare the women bringing glory to Zambia.

There is hope after all. Together, we can.

READ THE FAZ STATEMENT

COACH PHIRI NAMES FINAL U17 GIRLS COSAFA SQUAD

Zambia U17 Women’s National Team coach Naomi Phiri has named her final 20-member squad ahead of the 2022 COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championship that will be held at the Region 5 Games from December 1-10 in Malawi.

The coach has retained seven members from last year’s COSAFA U17 Women’s Championship winning squad led by the tournament’s best player and top scorer Lubasi Pumulo and Lucy Kajiya respectively.

Seventeen-year-old goalkeeper Chitete Munsaka and defender Luty Kamanga will not be part of the Malawi outing as they have graduated to the Zambia U20 Women’s National Team.

FULL SQUAD:

GOALKEEPERS

Margaret Phiri (One Boss Lady), Mufunte Mwila Chishala (Police Dove Queens FC)

DEFENDERS

Esther Musialela (Solwezi Academy Queens), Monica Mutisa (Green Buffaloes), Margret Gondwe (Luyando Foundation Girls), Suwilanji Lukundo, Theresa Musatila, Eunice Mutonyi (All Police Dove Queens FC)

MIDFIELDERS

Nang’andu Hakayobe (Choma Secondary School), Lubasi Pumulo (Green Buffaloes), Jessy Zulu (Green Buffaloes), Barbra Chewe (Football Chance Foundation), Mercy Chipasula (Kamfinsa Police Blue Eagles)

STRIKERS

Blessing Zangose Zulu (Pataaki Girls), Lucy Kajiya (Green Buffaloes), Masela Sekeseke (ZISD), Tricia Mabamba (Nchanga Queens), Nakazwe Ivwananji (Police Dove Queens FC), Elizabeth Namute (Green Buffaloes), Florence Munsaka (Choma Warriors Academy)