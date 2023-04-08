FAZ SENDS MAPEPA AWAY FROM KOREA DUE TO DISCIPLINARY REASONS

FAZ WITHDRAWS MAPEPA FROM KOREA ASSIGNMENT

FAZ Statement:

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform its members and stakeholders that it has withdrawn Copper Queens midfielder Xiomara Mapepa from the FIFA window international friendly matches in South Korea due to disciplinary reasons.

Mapepa was a second half substitute in Friday’s 5-2 loss to South Korea at the Suwon World Cup Stadium.

FAZ acting General Secretary Iva Lengwe says Mapepa has since been released from national duty and will be heading home.

“FAZ has in liaison with the team management and the host nation arrived at the decision that was made in line with the disciplinary code of conduct and also basic standards of conduct at on foreign soil,” Lengwe says.

Meanwhile Lengwe says the team is focused on Tuesday’s international friendly match against South Korea to conclude the international window action.

“We are happy that the team remains focused on preparing for the FIFA World Cup with a second match coming on Tuesday. While the team lost the first match, we are confident that the second match will be a better showing,” Lengwe says.

“South Korea provided a very good test for our team as it is the level that we will be expecting at the World Cup.”

Zambia is among 32 teams that have qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia/New Zealand. The Copper Queens are in Group C alongside Spain, Japan and Costa Rica.

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER