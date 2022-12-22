FAZ unveils new Chipolopolo coach Avram Grant

Former Chelsea and West Ham United FC coach Avram Grant has been unveiled as the new Chipolopolo head coach for a two-year deal with an option for an extension.

Grant is an experienced Israeli coach who previously coached the Israel national team for four years.

He has spent the majority of his coaching career in Israel, where he has led various teams to numerous league and cup championships.

Grant moved to England in 2006 to work as Portsmouth’s technical director before being appointed director of football at Chelsea FC in July 2007, where he later took over as manager two months later, in September 2007, following the departure of José Mourinho.



His contract with the Blues was terminated at the end of the season despite leading the team to the Champions League and League Cup finals, as well as competing for the Premier League title until the last match day.

In October 2009, Grant returned to Portsmouth as director of football. The following month, he was appointed manager after the team was demoted to the English Championship.

He left and was hired as West Ham United’s manager in June 2010 and served in that capacity until May 2011, when he was sacked after the team was relegated from the topflight.

He was named coach of the Ghanaian national football team in 2014 after spending a season as the manager of Partizan Belgrade and one season as the technical director for Thai side BEC Tero Sasana.

He led Ghana to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations semifinals before resigning from his role.

He now takes over the Chipolopolo coaching role, which fell vacant after his predecessor, Aljosa Asanovic, resigned due to alleged non-payment of salary arrears.

Speaking after the official unveiling, Grant said he received many offers but chose Zambia because he sees potential in the talents that Zambia has at its disposal.

“I love the pressure, it’s what makes the game beautiful,” he said. “I will be clocking 50 years in my coaching career, and I understand what it means to play under pressure.” “There has always been pressure everywhere I have coached.”

“Yes, I received other offers, but I was looking for the right challenge, and I chose Zambia because I have seen so much potential, and I thank the football association of Zambia for choosing me.” I came here because of the challenge and I look forward to ”

Zambia has missed out on qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations three times in a row; the last time they took part, in 2015, they were eliminated at the group stage.- bolanews