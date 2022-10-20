FAZ SEX SCANDAL: General Secretary Adrian Kashala Allegedly Demanding Sexual Favours To Appoint Journalists As Media Officers

FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala is allegedly abusing his office by preying on young female journalists with appointments as Media Officers at international tournaments in return for sexual favours.

Sources have disclosed that Kashala has been asking female sports journalists to allegedly reward him with horizontal pleasure for giving them an opportunity to travel with the women’s national soccer team as media officers.

A selected number of female sports journalists from traditional media houses have had an opportunity to travel with the women’s national teams at all levels.

The sources say Kashala has asked for sexual favours from a majority of the journalists but not all of them have given in to his antics.

“If a journalist does not give in, a certain attitude is created towards that journalist and she is declared an enemy of the association.

“Any journalist, especially females, who travel with the national team must have the approval of the GS,” the source said.

When at a tournament or during an international assignment, Kashala then asks the female journalist to compile their media reports from his room.

“What is surprising is that Mr. Kashala would ask the journalists to work from his room when they are also accommodated in the same delegation as officials of the traveling contingent,” the source explained.

Some female journalists are very uncomfortable with Kashala’s conduct because he sometimes declares he owns them and warns those with intentions to stay away or face his wrath.

“He is actually in the habit of boasting about it because the general perception is that no one can do anything about it; he feels untouchable,” the source added.

The allegations against Kashala come on the back of several reports of sexual misconduct being abetted at Football House by the Andrew Kamanga-led Executive Committee.

Zambia women’s Under-17 national team coach Kaluba Kangwa has admitted to impregnanting a girl allegedly 15-years old at the time when she trained at Bauleni United Sports Academy (BUSA). Kangwa is alleged to have engaged in such mischievous activity with several other suspected minors at BUSA while senior women’s national team coach Bruce Mwape has denied any allegations of sexual misconduct with the senior Women’s national team.

Reports of sexual abuse between player to player have also been recorded.

In view of the allegations, I sent an electronic mail to Mr. Kashala copied to Mr. Kamanga (in case he claims he was not aware of the correspondence) on Thursday, October 13, 2022 with no response so far.

On Friday, October 14, 2022, I followed up with Mr. Kashala and sent the same message to his WhatsApp lines just in case he did not see the email, or if it was out of use, but so far to no avail.

Yesterday, I followed up with a telephone call to Mr. Kashala which went unanswered.

THE PRESS QUERY SENT TO MR. KASHALA ON THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2022, IS AS FOLLOWS;

Dear Mr. Kashala,

Good afternoon,

My name is Augustine Mukoka, a freelance journalist.

On September 23, 2022, you announced that FAZ would open an inquiry into alleged “sexual abuse incidences” in women football.

It is now over 21 days (three weeks) from the time this announcement was made. I have a few questions regarding the same as a follow-up.

How far has the inquiry gone and what are their findings?

What is the composition of the committee inquiring into these alleged sexual incidents.

On what days is the committee sitting? If not started, when is the inquiry expected to start sitting?

What are the terms of references? What mechanisms are in place to protect the victims from retributions?

Stakeholders, including myself, are calling for an independent body to investigate these incidences. How independent is the FAZ inquiry?

Furthermore, there are allegations that you, as FAZ General Secretary, is using your position, which is a public office, to obtain sexaul favors from a string of female sports journalists.

What is the veracity of these allegations?

It’s alleged that one of the bargaining chips you use to allegedly lure these unsuspecting journalists is appointing them as Media Officers at either COSAFA or CAF women tournaments.

Some of the allegations suggest that your modus operandi during these tournaments when you show up is to invite female journalists to work from your room.

Is there a designated journalists’ desk in the room of a FAZ official such as yourself when assigned to any of these tournaments?

What criteria does the association use to select active practicing journalists from traditional media houses to work as FAZ Media Officers?

I would appreciate it if you could answer these questions for the article I am working on.

Good day.

Augustine Mukoka

Journalist