FBI has released photos of a person of interest in Charlie Kirk shooting

The FBI has released photos of a person of interest they are seeking in the shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was f@tally shot at Utah Valley University on September 10 and a manhunt for the shooter is underway.

The suspect is believed to have jumped off a roof and fled into a neighborhood after firing one shot and has not been identified, authorities said Thursday, September 11.

They also disclosed they have recovered a high-powered, bolt-action rifle they believe was used in the attack and are reviewing video footage of the person they believe was responsible.

The photos of the suspect released by the FBI shows a person walking upstairs, wearing dark jeans, a black long-sleeve shirt, a black hat, and black sunglasses.

Authorities describe the shooter as of college age and said a footprint was also recovered.

The FBI asked for the public’s help in identifying person in the photo.