Allegations have emerged that the personal wealth of Zimbabwe’s former president, Robert Mugabe, was managed by disgraced American financier and convicted s3x offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to a confidential source quoted in newly released United States government files.

The claim appears in documents attributed to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and contained in records released by the Department of Justice, which resurfaced in late January 2026 as part of a fresh batch of Epstein-related disclosures.

The files, dated November 27, 2017, have reignited global scrutiny over Epstein’s alleged connections to powerful political figures around the world, years after his conviction in the United States for soliciting a m!nor.

According to the documents, Mugabe was allegedly among the high-profile individuals whose finances were handled by Epstein, alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The allegation is contained in FBI records marked “Secret” and restricted from access by foreign nationals.

An unnamed confidential human source told federal investigators in 2017: “Epstein was President Vladimir Putin’s wealth manager and provided the same service for former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.”



The files were later reported by the Daily Mail and People following their public release. The source further alleged that Epstein accumulated his fortune by assisting elite clients in concealing assets from authorities.



“He made his money from charging his clients fees to hide their money offshore,” the source said.

No documentary evidence directly confirming that Epstein managed Mugabe’s personal assets has been published alongside the released files.

The documents also outline a network of correspondence and intelligence assessments suggesting that Epstein maintained access to senior political figures long after his 2008 conviction in Florida.

Emails cited in the records refer to proposed meetings with Putin and discussions involving Russian officials and intermediaries.

In one message dated September 11, 2011, an associate reportedly wrote to Epstein regarding a planned trip to Russia.

“You told him you had an appointment with Putin on Sept 16,” the email stated. Other communications referenced in the files suggest Epstein claimed links to Russian intelligence and boasted of having “friends in the FSB”, Russia’s main security agency.

One intelligence source described Epstein’s alleged activities in stark terms, calling them: “The world’s largest honeytrap operation.”

The documents note, however, that these assertions reflect intelligence assessments and claims from confidential sources, rather than established or proven facts.