FC MUZA will represent Zambia in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup as they seal second spot in the MTN Super League

MAESTRO United Zambia (MUZA) will next season represent Zambia in the CAF Confederation Cup following their 2-1 over Zanaco





MUZA’s win over Zanaco means they will finish second on the log even if they lose their final league match.



With one match left before the end of the season, the Mazabuka side have 56 points, four better than third placed Zesco United.



Rickson Ng’ambi opened the scoring in the 25th minute before Andrew Phiri doubled the advantage in the 33rd minute.

Zanaco got their consolation from Chiteta Kwalombota in the 37th minute.



MUZA will not shift focus to the ABSA Cup final against Forest Rangers slated for National Heroes Stadium on Saturday.

(Mwebantu)