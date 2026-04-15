FDD ALLEGES STATE PLOT TO SABOTAGE PARTY, BLOCK BRIAN MUNDUBILE FROM BALLOT





Fellow Zambians, the Forum for Democracy and Development is fully aware of the intensified scheme by the state to invade the FDD like they have done to the Patriotic Front. State agents have been engaged to use none FDD members to commence the legal process against the FDD.





But as the party, we want to tell President Hichilema that the FDD has very credible evidence against state house and the UPND. FDD is aware of how known individuals from state house have been assigned to offer huge sums of money to FDD top officials so that Brian Mundubile does not appear on the ballot.





The initial plan included the release of monies so that Provincial Chairpersons are ferried into lusaka and a retainer agreement is executed with lawyers and thereafter the court process is filed. The people at the centre will then be flown out of the country to either cape town or Singapore.





Among those charged with the responsibility of carrying out this task is the same person at the centre of destroying the PF . This person had approached one of the top FDD officials requesting her to get the money.





This fellow Zambians is the extent to which the UPND has gone to destroy this country. But as FDD we want to remind President Hichilema that Zambia will never bow to evil. FDD is here to fight for the Zambians .Our forefathers left us a country with proper functioning freedoms which they shed blood over.





And the FDD stands ready to defend the constitution and democracy. As FDD we stand ready to expose everyone involved in this scheme and ultimately President Hichilema will be identified.





We warn all of you to stop the move or face the consequences of your actions. This level of desperation is dangerous. In this regard, the FDD call on the Conference of Catholic Bishops, the Zambia Evangelical Fellowship, Independent Churches , the Muslims, Hindus, civil society organizations and prominent individuals to rise up and demonstrate against this evil plots in our nation.





Fellow citizens,we must rise up and stand up for this nation. We must never be Afraid to be killed in the defending our nation. We must be ready to die for the good of Zambia.



Issued by



Anthony Chibuye FDD Spokesperson