PRESS RELEASE.

19.08.25.

LUSAKA.



FDD BEST ALTERNATIVE GOVERNMENT FOR ZAMBIA .





The Forum for Democracy and Development is the best alternative government for the Zambian people, come 2026.





With the on going UPND mingalato, aimed at distabilising the opposition in the country, such as the continued arrests of PF leaders, the FDD, remains the best alternative party, to challenge the UPND.





The PF has been targeted from all angles, with all their leaders likely to face criminal charges, allegedly committed either whilst in government or as victims of the newly introduced cyber laws.





With a derailed, politically targeted and arrested opposition, the FDD hereby, offers itself to the Zambian people, as an alternative government, whose vision is to create a poverty free Zambia, where people are in charge of their own development and destiny.





The FDD, under President Chifumu Banda Sc, the Zambian people shall be in charge of all national programmes compared to the UPND that has put everything in the hands of the foreigners.





The elimination of poverty through the creation of wealth at the house hold level, is core to the FDD’s policy of Socio – economic development.





This demands that the government puts the people back on the development agenda by adopting a people centred approach to all it’s economic and social development programmes.





Under the FDD, the people of Zambia are the greatest asset in the nation’s development process.



People must be freed, to determine their own developmental priorities through organs of governance that are closest to them, while the Central Government’s role should be to provide leadership.





Our mission is to be Zambia’s party of choice by remaining faithful to the needs of our people through uncompromised adherence to democratic decentralisation,locally driven economy, family retention, human rights and rule of law, transparency and accountability and freeing Zambia from poverty.



Zambia First!



FDD Media.