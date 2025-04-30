FDD CALLS FOR ENHANCED WOMEN AND YOUTH PARTICIPATION IN 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS



THE Forum for Democracy and Development has called for increased participation of women and youths in next year’s general elections.



FDD International Relations Chairperson, Anthony Chibuye says women and young people must take centre stage in the 2026 elections by vying for positions such as Members of Parliament and councillors.



Mr. Chibuye said that despite the enthusiasm, many women and youth are often discouraged from active political participation due to various challenges, including lack of financial support, political harassment, and electoral fraud, mostly perpetrated by male opponents through voter bribery.



He, however, urged them not to be intimidated but to rise and challenge the political status quo that has sidelined them for years.



Mr. Chibuye also echoed sentiments from the ruling party, emphasising that meaningful participation of women and youth in politics can only be achieved through constitutional reforms.



RFM