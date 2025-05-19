FDD CALLS ON HICHILEMA TO REVIEW PERFORMANCE OF UPND LEADERS



The Opposition Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) in Southern Province has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to evaluate the performance of United Party for National Development (UPND) Members of Parliament during his working holiday in the region.





FDD Youth Chairperson Jappi Siang’andu said the President should use the opportunity to analyse the effectiveness of civic leaders, expressing concern that many Members of Parliament, Mayors, and councillors are underperforming.





Siang’andu charged that UPND MPs have lost popularity due to their performance.



President Hichilema is currently in Southern Province, where he is expected to spend a week visiting Choma, Namwala, and Kalomo districts.





