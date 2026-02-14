FDD DISTANCES ITSELF FROM CHAWAMA MP NUNDWE’S PRAISE FOR PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

FDD DISTANCES ITSELF FROM NUNDWE’S PRAISE FOR PRESIDENT HICHILEMA





By Justina Matandiko/Chamuka Shalubala



The Forum for Democracy and Development –FDD- has distanced itself from remarks made by its Chawama Member of Parliament, Bright Nundwe, in a video circulating on social media, where he praised President Hakainde Hichilema during the commissioning of a CDF-funded police post in the area.





FDD Spokesperson Anthony Chibuye says the party regrets the incident, claiming the newly elected Chawama lawmaker was caught up in the moment.





Mr. Chibuye has accused the ruling UPND of creating an environment that led to the development and maintained that the constituency development fund was not initiated by the current administration but dates back to the MMD era.





He has criticized attempts to credit President Hichilema for the initiative, describing such claims as misleading.





Mr. Chibuye has since urged all FDD members of parliament to remain vigilant and avoid what he termed political manipulation.





The video has sparked debate on social media, with some insinuating that Mr. Nundwe has defected to the UPND.





And when contacted for a comment, Mr. Nundwe said he has been advised not to speak to the media on the matter but emphasized that he cannot betray the people of Chawama.



PHOENIX NEWS