FDD HITS BACK AT PRESIDENT HICHILEMA OVER CALL FOR UNITY



THE Forum for Democracy and Development – FDD has described President Hakainde Hichilema’s appeal to the church to promote unity and love as hypocritical.





FDD National Spokesperson Anthony Chibuye says the remarks come against a backdrop of what he calls continued hostility towards the church by the UPND Administration.





Mr. Chibuye alleges that clergymen who have criticised government policies, including Bill Number Seven, were dismissed and subjected to insults from ruling party cadres.





He says President Hichilema’s call to the church to foster unity is contradictory, arguing that the New Dawn Administration has presided over a divisive leadership style.





Mr. Chibuye further criticised what he termed the politicisation of the church, accusing some bishops and pastors of being compromised and issuing statements that favour the ruling party.





He has also questioned government’s intention to gazette 29th December as a public holiday, suggesting the move is politically motivated and meant to rival the 18th of October, previously declared a National Day of Prayer and Fasting.



RFM