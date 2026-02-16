FDD IS 70% ALREADY OUR SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLE FOR THE GENERAL ELECTIONS – Chris Zumani

FDD IS 70% ALREADY OUR SPV FOR THE GENERAL ELECTIONS – ZIMBA

TONSE Alliance faction Secretary General Chris Zumani Zimba says that FDD is already positioned as the alliance’s special purpose vehicle for the August 2026 elections.

The Tonse Alliance is currently divided between two factions claiming legitimacy. The Given Lubinda faction, who is also acting PF president and the Brian Mundubile faction, who was elected Tonse president last month.

In an interview, Friday, Zimba said Mundubile had engaged with the FDD leadership team as part of the efforts to secure the alliance’s special purpose vehicle.

“I want to put it on record that the fact that FDD is our provisional special purpose vehicle as Tonse Alliance and we are using it for by-elections, it simply entails us that FDD is 60-70 percent already our special purpose vehicle for 2026 August. What is remaining is the actual 30 and the actual ratification by the council of leaders. The fact that we are collectively comfortable with FDD as an alliance so far, it’s a clear indication that even as much as we have not yet ratified it as a final one for August this year, FDD is far a step ahead than all the political parties in the Alliance as our special purpose vehicle by 60 or 70 percent. What is remaining as I said is that we are going to present a motion by the end of this month before the council of leaders and question will start with FDD, how many will be confirming to support FDD as a special purpose vehicle?” he asked.

“If the vote will be overwhelmingly and by majority result on FDD, then we shall not open it to other parties in the alliance to pick, we’ll just settle on FDD. President Brian Mundubile has engaged the FDD leadership team consistently and even this week, we had discussions to that effect. So, we believe that we are on the right path under the leadership of BM in terms of securing the special purpose vehicle. As I said, FDD is a frontrunner by 60 or 70 percent and if most alliance partners and members are comfortable with that position, it means by the end of this month we shall unanimously ratify and approve FDD us our special purpose vehicle. If some council alliance members will have problems or other proposals on the table then we shall open the motion of special purpose vehicle to other political parties within the alliance and thereafter we shall still have a democratic discussion and a democratic decision to choose one”.

He added that Mundubile had brought order, political stability, and credible leadership to the Tonse Alliance.

“So, BM has brought order to the alliance, BM has brought political sanity to the alliance, BM has brought credible leadership to Tonse Alliance. BM has brought vision and policy direction, so the Tonse Alliance now is in safe hands that we have a credible, competent and experienced leader in Brian Mundubile.

And as you have seen, Tonse Alliance now is attracting different players, organisations and stakeholder joining as alliance members, it’s because of the nature and the stature of the leader that was duly elected and put in place to lead the alliance. Going into 2026 August we are very confident as Tonse Alliance that our flag bearer president Brian Mundubile and his running mate will triumph over UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema,” Zimba said.

Asked whether the decision would cause conflict with the other faction, Zimba said there would be none because, in his view, there is only one Tonse Alliance.

He added that they didn’t recognise political spoilers and political comedians imitating to be the Tonse Alliance.

“There will be no friction because there is only one Tonse Alliance, we don’t recognise political spoilers, we don’t recognise political comedians on the street out there imitating to be Tonse Alliance, we don’t recognise them.

We only have one Tonse Alliance where we belong ourselves, who created Tonse Alliance, there is only alliance led by president Brian Mundubile and where myself I’m secretary general, as the architect of Tonse Alliance.

So, we don’t recognise them and there shall be no conflict whatsoever between them and us because those don’t have anything. They are intellectually bankrupt that’s why they are imitating what others have, we won’t be shocked if tomorrow they start imitating WOZA or claiming to be UKA or People’s Pact because intellectually they are dwarfs,” said Zimba.

