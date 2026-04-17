FDD QUESTIONS ECZ DELIMITATION REPORT, ALLEGES POLITICAL BIAS





By Constance Shilengwe



THE Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) says it is not surprised by the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s (ECZ) delimitation report, arguing it confirms earlier concerns that the process was self-serving.





FDD spokesperson Anthony Chibuye says the report validates predictions by Dr. Shishuwa Shishuwa that the delimitation underpinning Bill 7 was politically motivated.





The party claims the distribution of new constituencies raises concerns, citing disparities between provinces with different population sizes.





FDD further alleges that the exercise appears to have favoured ruling party strongholds and rewarded certain Members of Parliament who supported Bill 7, now Act No. 13 of 2025.





However, the party says population should remain the key factor in delimitation, as required under Article 59 of the Constitution, arguing that development is people-centred rather than geographic.





The FDD has since called for greater transparency and fairness in future electoral boundary reviews.



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