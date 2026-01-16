FDD’s Bright Nundwe has won the Chawama parliamentary by-election

CHAWAMA HAS A NEW MP!!



FDD’s Bright Nundwe has been declared winner of the much anticipated Chawama Parliamentary By Election.





Nundwe polled 8,085 votes against his closest rival Morgan Muunda from the ruling UPND who got 6, 542 votes.





Muunda entered “early campaigns” in Chawama and was seen as a front runner by his supporters while Nundwe was adopted under the FDD ticket after the seat was declared vacant following the prolonged absence of Lawmaker Tasila Lungu.





Nundwe was backed by the Given Lubinda Led PF Faction and some Tonse Alliance members.





Other notable results saw the opposition Citizens First candidate Davison Mulenga getting 1,534 while an Independent Candidate George Mwenya supported by the “Ichaibaiche Movement” was fourth with 466 votes.





The New Congress Party led by Peter Chanda despite campaigning vigorously including using the portrait of Former Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu on campaign materials saw their candidate Mutete Mohammed settle for sixth Position with only 319 votes.



Platinum News | January 16, 2026.