BREAKING: Federal Judge Reopens Trump’s IRS Lawsuit, Accuses Administration of Possible Fraud on the Court





A federal judge in Miami has taken the extraordinary step of reopening a $10 billion lawsuit that President Trump had quietly moved to dismiss last week, saying she intends to investigate what she called “grievous allegations” that the agreement to end the case was “premised on deception.”





Judge Kathleen Williams, an Obama appointee, reopened the case after 35 former federal judges from both parties filed court papers urging her to scrutinize the circumstances of the settlement. Those judges argued the public interest demanded a closer look.





The backstory is damning. After Trump voluntarily dropped the suit, the Justice Department moved fast, releasing a pair of agreements that settled the case by creating a $1.8 billion fund to compensate people who claimed they were targeted by Democratic “weaponization” of government. The deal also delivered significant tax benefits directly to Trump, his family, and his business empire.





Williams had already raised red flags before the case was closed, questioning whether a lawsuit where Trump was essentially suing an agency he controlled even constituted a real legal dispute. When she shut the case, she noted there was no formal settlement on record. Then the Justice Department quietly dropped its agreements, and the picture got a lot murkier.





Now Williams wants answers. She ordered Trump’s legal team to respond by June 12 on two critical questions: whether the court itself was the victim of a fraud, and whether Trump colluded with his own Justice Department to manufacture a settlement specifically designed to dodge judicial oversight.





She also pointed directly to New York Times reporting revealing that the IRS had prepared a 25-page memo laying out defenses against Trump’s suit that the Justice Department chose never to use in court.





Norman Eisen, who represented the coalition of former judges, praised the ruling and said his team stood ready to assist the court in its investigation.





The case now sits at the intersection of self-dealing, executive overreach, and the fundamental question of whether the president of the United States can use the federal court system as a personal financial instrument. Judge Williams is signaling she is not willing to let that question go unanswered.