FELIX WAKASU’S FAMILY VOWS NOT TO BURY UNTIL THE SHOOTER IS IDENTIFIED



Tensions remain high in Chililabombwe as the family of Felix Wakasu, who was allegedly shot by Zambia National Service (ZNS) officers, has vowed not to bury his body until the shooter is identified and brought to justice.





Wakasu died at Nchanga Hospital in Chingola while receiving treatment after he and Prosper Musenge Kashita were both shot in Konkola Township on Friday afternoon during an alleged mealie meal smuggling incident. Musenge died on the spot, while Wakasu succumbed to his injuries later the same day.





Meanwhile, Chililabombwe Member of Parliament Paul Kabuswe has pledged full support to the grieving family, assuring them that he will stand with them until the day of burial.





Kabuswe has also called for a thorough investigation into the shooting, urging authorities to bring the perpetrator to light and maintain calm in the community as the matter is being handled.





BY DINA SOKO

CREDIT: Konkola Radio