Feminist arrested and threatened with stoning after wearing a T-shirt saying ‘Allah is a lesbi@n’

A feminist activist in Morocco was taken into custody and threatened online with stoning after posting a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt with the words: ‘Allah is a lesbi@n.’

Ibtissame Lachgar is accused of posting a photo wearing a shirt that is offensive to Islam and writing a caption that was also insulting to the religion.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Rabat Court of First Instance in Morocco announced she was taken into police custody on Sunday, as authorities investigate the photo.

‘Following a woman’s posting of a photo on her social media account, which depicts her wearing a shirt with phrases offensive to the divine, along with a caption insulting Islam, the public prosecutor ordered an investigation,’ its statement said.

‘Due to its urgency, the subject has been placed under police custody in accordance with the law.’

In the photo, the outspoken feminist activist can be seen smiling as she poses wearing the T-shirt.

She wrote on X: ‘In Morocco, I walk around with T-shirts bearing messages against religions, Islam, etc.

‘You tire us with your sanctimoniousness, your accusations. Yes, Islam, like any religious ideology, is FASCIST. PHALLOCRATIC AND MISOGYNISTIC.’

After she posted the photo on July 31, Lachgar took to social media to describe the online hatred she received for wearing the T-shirt.

Writing on Facebook, Lachgar said she had been subjected to three days of ‘cyber bullying, thousands of threats of rape, death, calls for lynching and stoning’.

She posted some of the comments she had been receiving as backlash, including one on X by the account @moufarrid which said:

‘Our country is in danger; this woman named Ibtissem Lachgar is currently free. She was born in Rabat and currently lives in Morocco. She is a feminist activist, anti-royalist, pro-secularism, and openly Islamophobic.

‘Her freedom is an insult to all Moroccans. She alone is an insult to all the martyrs, our ancestors who proudly fought in the path of Allah to make this country what it is today.