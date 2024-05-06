Fiancé of teacher who was arrested for making out with a fifth grader has called off the wedding

The fiancé of the Wisconsin elementary school teacher who was arrested for making out with a fifth grader has called off the wedding.

Madison Bergmann and Sam Hickman, were due to tie the knot in July.

However, the revelation of her sick love affair with one of her 11-year-old students has halted any plans of a wedding ceremony, one of his friends told The Post.

“It’s been indefinitely postponed,” a friend of Hickman, who asked to remain anonymous, said Saturday.

“And it probably won’t happen. Sam is really upset and heartbroken. He’s embarrassed and pissed. He didn’t deserve this. Everyone is pissed,” he added.

The longtime couple’s wedding page on the popular marriage website The Knot has been taken down.

The friend said the decision to kill the wedding, which was scheduled for July 27, was a mutual decision, not one or the other’s alone.

“It was more like, ‘Well obviously it’s not going to happen this summer.’ Pretty much all that there is to say,” he said.

“He says it’s f–ked up that she cheated with a little kid,” the friend told The Post. “He’s really really hurt. Not talking too much about it, just like ‘this is f–ked up’.”

“He’s still in shock,” he continued. “Not only did she cheat on him, but she cheated with a little kid.”

The 24-year-old teacher was busted after the victim’s parents found texts between the pair, according to charging documents.

The boy’s father then stormed into River Crest Elementary School with printouts of the conversations, prompting an investigation.

The texts revealed intimate messages from Bergmann detailing their encounters inside of the classroom during lunch or after school — including texts telling the boy how much she enjoyed him touching her and “making out,” the charging documents state.

Police additionally found a folder with the victim’s name on it in her bag that contained handwritten notes talking about how much they kissed, they said.

It’s unclear how long the abuse had been going on, but the accused teacher told investigators she was given the boy’s phone number by his mother in December when the family invited the teacher to the Afton Alps for winter break.

That was the same month Bergmann became engaged to Hickman, her social media shows.

The sick teacher has since been placed on administrative leave and barred from contacting any district students, parents or staff, the Hudson School District told parents the same day as her arrest.

Bergmann is charged with one count of first-degree child sexual assault.

She was released on a $25,000 signature bond.