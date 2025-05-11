FIFA CONGRATULATES NEWLY ELECTED FAZ PRESIDENT, KEITH MWEEMBA

INFANTINO CONGRATULATES NEW FAZ PRESIDENT



FIFA president Gianni Infantino has congratulated newly elected FAZ president Keith Mweemba.





In a letter to Mweemba dated May 11, 2025, Infantino assured the newly elected leader of FIFA’s maximum support.



“Please accept my warmest greetings and sincerest congratulations for your recent election as President of the Football Association of Zambia,” reads the letter in part.



“Your knowledge and leadership, your passion and experience will undoubtedly have an important impact on the development of our beautiful game in Zambia. Convinced of the potential of football in the country, you can count on my personal support and the help of FIFA to achieve this goal.”





Infantino adds: “The doors of FIFA are always open if you wish to discuss our sport, its development and the promotion of its values. I also seize the opportunity to convey my felicitations to the Vice-President and Members of the Executive Committee elected with you, and I wish you and your team good luck and success for all the challenges that lie ahead, in creating and witnessing a lasting legacy for the future of football in Zambia.”





Mweemba was elected president of FAZ on Friday in Kabwe, during the reconvened elective AGM. He will deputized by Mutale Ng’andu who was elected as vice president.