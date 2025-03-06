FIFA GUIDES NSCZ ON FAZ SITUATION



Press Statement

(For Immediate Release)

Football Association of Zambia

Football House, Lusaka

6th March, 2025



FIFA WARNS GOVERNMENT AGAINST THIRD PARTY INTERFERENCE IN FAZ AFFAIRS





World soccer governing body, FIFA has responded to the letter by National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) over its alleged withdrawal of recognition of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) executive’s mandate three weeks before the elective Annual General Meeting in Livingstone.





FIFA has also threatened FAZ with sanctions should it subjugate to third party interference in its operations.





According to a letter by Chief Member Associations Officer, Elkhan Mammadov to FAZ general secretary Reuben Kamanga, FIFA says should the Zambian authorities insist on their chosen path of dictating the electoral process, the matter will be referred to “its relevant decision-making body for consideration and decision, which might also include the suspension of FAZ.”





“We refer to your letter dated 27 February 2025, which contained the letter of the Director/CEO of the National Sports Council of Zambia (Sports Council), also dated 27 February 2025, in which he proposed the following steps: the establishment of a transitional committee; the establishment of an independent electoral committee; FIFA engagement; and a comprehensive review of the electoral process,” reads part of the letter by FIFA.



“In this context, we would like to remind you that every member association of FIFA is statutorily obliged to manage its affairs independently and without undue influence from third parties, including governmental bodies (cf. art. 14 par. 1 let i) and art. 19 par. 1 of the FIFA Statutes).”





The letter further reads: “Any breach of this obligation may lead to sanctions provided for in the FIFA Statutes, even if the third-party influence was not the fault of the member association concerned (cf. art. 14 par. 3 of the FIFA Statutes).”





FIFA further says, “As a result, should this Transitional Committee be indeed established, FAZ would be at risk of breaching the abovementioned statutory provision. Should this happen, FIFA will have no other option but to submit the matter to its relevant decision-making body for consideration and decision, which might also include the suspension of FAZ.”





FIFA has indicated that they are keeping tabs on the Zambian situation and will take further steps if the situation deteriorates further.





Meanwhile FAZ has notified the NSCZ that it will have an executive committee meeting on Friday (March 7, 2025) to approve the financials ahead of the March 29 AGM.





“As per constitutional requirement Exco must approve the financials before they are sent to the members. We are on course for the March 29, AGM with all the constitutional requirements fulfilled as per FIFA approved roadmap,” he says.





