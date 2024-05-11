FIFPRO, World Leagues Association drags FIFA to court over congested calendar

Fifa faces potential legal action from world players’ union Fifpro and the World Leagues Association, including the Premier League, over plans to hold a 32-team Club World Cup at the end of the next season.

They argue that the global football calendar is already overstretched, leading to difficulties for national leagues and risking player welfare.

The PFA has sought legal advice on the issue, expressing concerns over the impact of an increasingly congested schedule on its members. With European club competitions expanding next season, the situation is becoming more strained.

Manchester City and Chelsea are set to participate in the expanded Club World Cup in the United States next year.

In a letter to Fifa’s leadership, Fifpro and the World Leagues Association insist that if Fifa extends its own competitions, it must make corresponding adjustments elsewhere.

It adds that “imposing the burden of adaptation on national leagues and players is inherently abusive” and is “jeopardising national leagues and affecting the health and wellbeing of players.”

Fifa asserts that its scheduling program considers player welfare, despite concerns raised by Fifpro and the World Leagues Association.

It contends that in countries with an 18-team league and one cup competition, such as Germany, the Club World Cup and Intercontinental Cup would represent only 2.3% of total club-level matches in a season.

Additionally, Fifa points out that the European Clubs’ Association supported the Club World Cup plans in a statement issued in December.

However, Fifpro and the World Leagues Association maintain that they have already given Fifa ample opportunities to address their concerns.

However, in their letter, they state clearly that if Fifa “refuses to formally commit to resolving the issues” at its council meeting in Bangkok on 17 May, members will be advised “on the options available to them”.

“These options included legal action against Fifa,” they said.

During the Fifa council meeting in Thailand, all 211 member associations will convene to vote on the host nation or nations for the 2027 Women’s World Cup. Meanwhile, amidst the threat of legal action against Fifa, Premier League clubs are announcing lucrative post and pre-season tours.

Recently, West Ham, Wolves, and Crystal Palace revealed a joint pre-season tour of the United States, while Newcastle and Tottenham are scheduled to play in Melbourne, Australia shortly after the conclusion of the Premier League season.

Additionally, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Bournemouth are all planning tours to the United States next summer.