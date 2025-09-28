Fight hard to have a female president, Inonge Wina urges youths!



Former Vice-President Inonge Wina says the commercialisation of politics in the nation, candidate adoption methods within political parties, and the continued patriarchal system in Zambian society will eventually eliminate women from political participation.





And Wina says President Hakainde Hichilema appointing Mutale Nalumango as Vice-President is not enough, arguing that one woman at the helm cannot change all the structures of decision-making.



Further, Wina has urged youths to fight hard for a female president and has also advised NGOCC to stay away from partisan politics.





Speaking on NGOCC’s podcast in commemoration of its 40 years of existence, Friday, Wina, who is also former NGOCC board chairperson, said the nation needed to have more women who could decide on how it should be managed.





“We still have a fight [in securing women in politics]. I want to indicate that the women’s movement and gender-sensitive men should continue to address the issue of women in politics, and to address this matter very seriously. The commercialisation of politics in Zambia, candidate adoption methods within political parties, and above all the continued patriarchal [system] in Zambian society will eventually eliminate women from political participation. We were coming up very well, the numbers were increasing in Parliament very slowly, but of late we notice that the numbers are decreasing. Let alone the numbers in councils, and women are fought everywhere where they make a mark,” she said.





“We thank president Lungu who realized the need and appointed me as the first republican vice-president, and I must thank the current President Mr Hakainde who also followed suit and appointed another woman as the republican Vice-President. But this is not enough; one woman at the helm cannot change all the composition, cannot change all the structures of decision-making. Yes, you can make a small impact, but we need massive impact, to have more women who can decide on issues that affect them. More women who can decide on how our country should be managed. So, the red flag is still there and NGOCC and the member organisations have to raise it as we move on.”





Wina urged youths to fight hard to have a woman president.



“I think we are never given a chance; I think when we are given a chance we can perform. We have our own shortcomings, but there are certain things we can do when we have the privilege of being given that opportunity. That is what I can say about being a vice-president. Yes, I was saying that it’s mainly advisory to the president, so the president may take your advice or not. So you can see that for you, the young generation, fight hard to have a woman president rather than just an advisor,” she said.





Further, Wina urged NGOCC to stay away from partisan politics.



“To the NGOCC leadership, I say do not seek to be listened to always, but rather continue to develop humility to listen to your members. And I urge the NGOCC also to ensure that the youth become partners in solving the challenges of today. And in your capacity-building activities, please ensure that your members also adopt the issue of peace-education. Peace-education is a must to counter the volatile narrative that is being spread by social media and the politicians in particular. And NGOCC should stay away from partisan politics because you are fighting a cause for justice, for fairness, for everybody, children, men and women in particular, and the girl child. You can’t avoid taking sides. You take sides to protect the vulnerable groups in our society,” said Wina.



