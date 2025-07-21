Fikile Mbalula says Mchunu will not step aside from ANC duties



ANC Secretary‑General Fikile Mbalula has firmly stated that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu will not be required to step aside from his party responsibilities, arguing that the step‑aside rule only applies to members formally charged or appearing in court.





Mchunu, who was placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa on July 13, 2025, is currently under investigation by a judicial commission probing allegations of political interference and corruption, as raised by KwaZulu‑Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.





At a National Working Committee meeting in Cape Town, where Mchunu was present, Mbalula emphasized that the step‑aside policy under the ANC constitution is triggered only when criminal charges are formally laid. He explained



“Once you are arrested or you appear in court, the rule applies… Mchunu will not step aside in relation to the ANC. He is an elected member, entitled to present his side of the story.”





Mbalula further defended the policy’s impartiality, stating that numerous ANC members such as Ace Magashule and Zizi Kodwa have previously been forced to step aside when charged. He highlighted that the rule was upheld by the Constitutional Court and is deeply embedded in the party’s constitution, ensuring it withstands legal scrutiny.





Mbalula called for patience as the inquiry proceeds under the audi alteram partem principle everyone deserves to be heard. Once the commission concludes its findings, the party will determine whether any ANC renewal processes need to be initiated.