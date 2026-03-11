Fikile Mbalula Tells the U.S. Ambassador to “Go to Hell” and Warns That South Africa Will Never Allow America or Any Foreign Power to Dictate Its Foreign Policy and Decisions





ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has sent a strong message regarding South Africa’s sovereignty, saying the country will not allow any outside power to control or influence its international relations.





Mbalula stressed that while South Africa welcomes diplomats and global investors, the country’s policies will always be determined by South Africans and their elected government.





He also rejected claims that major global companies like Amazon, Google, Visa and Microsoft are planning to pull their investments from South Africa, calling those reports unfounded. According to him, international businesses continue to show confidence in the South African economy.





Mbalula further stated that South Africa remains open for business and supports a global system where nations cooperate through international law and institutions in a multipolar world.