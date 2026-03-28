Final Image of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Released Hours Before Assassination Strike



Iranian state media has released CCTV footage described as the “final image” of Ali Khamenei, recorded at 09:40 a.m., just hours before he was killed in a large-scale airstrike that Tehran attributes to the United States and Israel.





In the image, Khamenei is seen calmly reading the Quran, reflecting a composed and symbolic final moment. Beside him is a framed photo of Qasem Soleimani, the late commander of the Quds Force, long regarded by Iranian leadership as a martyr and national hero.





Behind him, a portrait of Ruhollah Khomeini is visible, underscoring the ideological continuity between the founder of the Islamic Republic and Khamenei, who carried that legacy for more than three decades.





Khamenei assumed power in 1989 and remained Iran’s highest authority through decades of sanctions, proxy conflicts, and escalating tensions with Western powers. He was widely known for his uncompromising stance on national sovereignty and resistance to external pressure.





Even in his final hours, he appeared engaged in religious observance, as Iran faced one of the most intense periods of military confrontation in its modern history.





Following his death, Iran declared 40 days of national mourning. The Assembly of Experts has since appointed Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader, signaling a continuation of leadership amid ongoing conflict.





This is more than the loss of a leader it is a defining moment for Iran’s power structure.





Khamenei’s death may not end the conflict, but it marks the beginning of a far more unpredictable and potentially dangerous phase.