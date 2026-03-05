FINAL RESULTS ON EMV OPINION POLL
A) Facebook Poll
1. Hakainde Hichilema-51.2%
2. Brian Mundubile-27.17%
3. Makebi Zulu-17.09%
4. Harry Kalaba-4.48%
B) LIVE PHONE CALLS
1. Harry Kalaba-44.2%
2. Makebi Zulu-40.1 %
3. Brian Mundubile- 5.8%
4. Dr. Fred M’membe-5.5%
5. Hakainde Hichilema-4.4%
C) ONLINE VOTING
1. Makebi Zulu-43.5%
2. Harry Kalaba- 24.4%
3. Brian Mundubile-14.8%
4. Hakainde Hichilema-11.3%
5. Fred Mmembe-5.8%
Garbage polling
Are these guys idiots or what? Do you honestly think a Zambian who is able to read can vote for other people besides HH. Who gave them these absurd statistics or are they, as always, cooking their own imaginary figures?
All the so called opposition candidates are either PF thieves or potential thieves. None is credible.
You may lie to the uneducated Zambians. But even they are a bit smart now. Some will see through their lies.