FINANCE MINISTER EXPLAINS DELAY IN PAYMENT OF CIVIL SERVANTS’ SALARIES LAST MONTH





By Chamuka Shalubala



Finance and National Planning Minister, Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, says last month’s delay in the payment of civil servants’ salaries was caused by a technical glitch.





Speaking in an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Musokotwane assured civil servants that the issue has since been resolved and will not recur.





He emphasized that under the UPND administration, salaries have been paid consistently and on time since they took over office, except for last month’s one-off anomaly.





Dr. Musokotwane further criticized the Patriotic Front-PF- for mocking the delay, stating that under their leadership, salary backlogs were a regular occurrence.





He said the PF has no moral ground to taunt civil servants when it failed to guarantee timely payments during its time in office.



PHOENIX NEWS