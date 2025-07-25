FINANCE MINISTER HAILS ZAMBIA’S STEADY 5% ANNUAL ECONOMIC GROWTH SINCE 2021



By Chamuka Shalubala



Finance and National Planning Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane has expressed satisfaction with Zambia’s economic growth, averaging 5% annually since 2021.





Speaking this morning when he officiated at the town hall meeting on the 2nd quarter Economic and Budget performance, Dr. Musokotwane however notes that the challenge lies in sustaining this growth to improve the livelihoods of most Zambians.





He also emphasized the need for Zambia to become self-sustaining due to declining donor support.



And Dr. Musokotwane says government deliberately agreed not to restructure the domestic debt for fear of Zambia getting into a crisis.





At the same event, Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa disclosed that Zambia has achieved over 92% debt restructuring with creditors, amounting to $12.4 billion.





He said that only 7.8% of the country’s external debt remained to be restructured with private creditors which is yet to be agreed in principle.

