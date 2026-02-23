FINANCE MINISTER WARNS CHANGE OF GOVERNMENT COULD REVERSE ECONOMIC GAINS





By Chamuka Shalubala



Finance and National Planning Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane has cautioned that Zambia’s economy risks setbacks if there is a change of government in this year’s general elections.





Dr. Musokotwane says stabilizing the country’s economy requires a clear and disciplined vision including working in harmony with investors, a move he notes has been key to restoring confidence and driving growth.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Musokotwane argues that not all aspiring leaders possess the long-term policy direction currently being pursued by the UPND, which he says places emphasis on sustainable development rather than short-term gains.





Dr. Musokotwane states that should the UPND lose power, there is no guarantee that a new administration would maintain the same economic policies and fiscal discipline, thereby putting the country’s current gains at risk.





He adds that prudent financial management and fiscal discipline have enabled government to manage resources responsibly unlike spending beyond the country’s means thereby leading to unsustainable debt accumulation.



