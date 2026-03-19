FINANCE MINISTER WARNS ZAMBIA’S INVESTMENTS AT RISK IF UNTRUSTED PARTY IS ELECTED IN AUGUST POLLS





By Chamuka Shalubala



Finance and National Planning Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane has warned that investments in Zambia are likely to dramatically reduce or stop if an untrusted party forms government this year.





Dr. Musokotwane tells Phoenix News that the current investors, locals and foreigners, are risking their investments based on confidence in the current government’s enabling environment.





He has reaffirmed government’s commitment to creating a stable and predictable environment for companies to thrive, highlighting policy consistency and economic reforms as key to sustaining investor confidence.





Dr. Musokotwane added that strong governance, transparent policies, and government-private sector engagement can manage investment risks.



PHOENIX NEWS