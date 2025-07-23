FINANCIAL ANALYST SAYS PRICES ON GOODS EXPECTED TO DROP BY MID-AUGUST





Financial Analyst, Yusuf Dodia, has projected that prices of goods and services in Zambia will begin to decline by mid-August, following the continued appreciation of the kwacha against major convertible currencies.





Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka, Mr. Dodia explained that price reductions typically lag behind currency movements by about a month, meaning the effects of the kwacha’s recent gains should begin reflecting on the market soon.



“The kwacha started appreciating in June and if this trend is sustained through the end of July, there should be a drop in prices around mid-August,” said Mr. Dodia.





He added that the kwacha’s performance plays a crucial role in determining the cost of imported goods, and a stronger local currency eases inflationary pressure on the economy.





Mr. Dodia emphasized the need for consistent economic policies and market stability to ensure that the benefits of a stronger currency translate into real savings for consumers.



Angel Kasabo